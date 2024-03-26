(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Umob partners with CleverTap to deliver personalised customer experiences



Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Mar 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap , the all-in-one engagement platform, announced its selection by Umob, the Netherlands' premier super-mobility platfor ; Umob combines all-electric e-mopeds, scooters, bikes, cabs and public transport within one app. Through CleverTap's cutting-edge offerings, they will be able to harness the power of data-driven insights and personalised engagement. This will enhance user experiences, drive user retention, and optimise their overall business operations.

Umob's innovative approach to sustainable urban mobility has positioned it as a prominent name in the Netherlands market. They have simplified how people navigate cities with a seamless app experience. Umob was looking for a platform to enhance customer engagement and retention strategies, provide data-driven decision-making, personalise experiences, and increase customer lifetime value.

CleverTap's all-in-one platform, which includes advanced analytics, multi-channel communication capabilities, and seamless integration options, will play a pivotal role in helping Umob meet its requirements. With CleverTap, Umob can deliver highly targeted and personalised user experiences, driving increased engagement, loyalty, and lifetime value.

"As Umob continues on its high-growth trajectory, we must focus on maximising customer lifetime value early on. In a period of rapid expansion, retaining high-quality customers and driving return on investment are paramount to our business sustainability,” said Raymon Pouwels, Co-Founder of Umob.“CleverTap emerged as the ideal fit for us, offering an all-in-one platform that aligns perfectly with our objectives. With CleverTap's suite of cutting-edge offerings, we are confident in our ability to deliver personalised experiences, foster strong customer relationships, and ultimately drive long-term business success."

Pravin Laghate, Vice President, Europe, CleverTap, said,“Umob's strides in the mobility-as-a-service space are nothing short of remarkable. This partnership signifies the fusion of two forward-thinking entities aiming to revolutionise the industry. As Umob embarks on a phase of exponential growth, CleverTap's innovative solutions will play a pivotal role in empowering their journey. Together, we envision a future where mobility-as-a-service is redefined, offering unparalleled convenience, maximising the lifetime value of each user.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalised experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalised journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics encompassing every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimise each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events. They may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any

representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.

