Dawa Department Dispatches 560 Ramadan Convoys

Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of its qualitative and distinguished advocacy programs this year, the Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is conducting over 560 educational and advocacy Ramadan convoy visits to Qatar's boys' schools at the various educational levels (primary - preparatory - secondary - university), sports clubs and youth centers throughout the country.

The idea of the Ramadan preaching caravans was launched with the aim of introducing the virtues of the blessed month of Ramadan, while instilling Islamic values, etiquette and customs in the souls, while identifying role models in the time of the Companions and their followers to imitate them.

This is also to motivating them to exploit the faith and spiritual atmosphere in a way that brings them closer to Islamic teaching, strengthening partnerships, community cooperation with ministries and local institutions.

These Ramadan convoys, lectures and Sharia meetings continued at the headquarters of the International Security Forces (Lekhwiya), and the Northern Security Administration in the (Al-Khor and Umm Salal Muhammad) region, in addition to (morning preaching) lectures in correctional institutions, the central depots in the army in the (Al-Sailiya) region, the Police College (Police Academy), and the administration, General Traffic and Ministry of Justice.

Youth clubs and centers received a large share of these advocacy convoys and educational lectures, as Al Dhakhira Youth Center.