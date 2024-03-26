EUR/USD Signal Today - 26/03: Weak Bullish $1.0832+ (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 12th

Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today only.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0855, $1.0872, or $1.0920.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0832, $1.0790, or $1.0744.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairtwo weeks ago, I wrote that the real question seemed to be whether the $1.0900 area would hold now. If the price broke below $1.0900 it looked likely fall to at least $1.0867.

I thought that a short trade from $1.0945 was also a potential setup worth looking out for.

This was a good call as both these levels held over the day.

The technical picture now looks much more uncertain, with the only features on the chart worth noting being:The upper descending trend line, which will soon be confluent with the horizontal resistance level at $1.0920.The fact there are several support and resistance levels close by suggest ranging behaviour and a proneness to reversals.

The best approach I can see working here today would be to look for a long scalp from a bounce off the support at $1.0832 or a short scalp from a bounce off the resistance at $1.0855.

In the unlikely even that the price reaches $1.0920 today, that could be a great entry point for a short swing trade if we start to see a bearish reversal from that level.

Regarding the USD, there will be a release of CB Consumer Confidence data at 1pm London time. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the EUR.

