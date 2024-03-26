Bill Warden Of Dark Matter Technologies Recognized Among The Top 25 Cfos Of Jacksonville

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bill Warden has been recognized on the 2024 list of The Top 25 CFOs of Jacksonville. The Top CFOs awards program honors highly respected CFOs who have driven growth in their companies and the city's business community, solidifying Jacksonville as an economic giant.







Image caption: Bill Warden of Dark Matter Technologies.

Bill Warden has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, financial, operational and treasury leadership. For the last 12 years, Warden has worked in the mortgage technology industry, including serving nearly five years as Senior Vice President of Finance at Black Knight. In his current role as CFO at Dark Matter, Warden uses his financial acumen to optimize the organization's financial performance and ensure its long-term financial stability and growth.

“Bill's expertise in the industry and insight into operating results make him uniquely qualified for his role,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“His ability to lead collaborative discussion and foster ideas brings new insights to every conversation he is part of, driving strategic and creative growth while keeping a keen eye on the financial and economic impacts of every decision.”

“When I moved to work in the mortgage sector, I embraced the complexities of the market. I had many leaders and teammates who helped me adapt and grow to meet the unique challenges the mortgage industry encounters,” said Warden.“The impact we have on our community as mortgage technology vendors can be large and deeply meaningful to even our own neighbors, and I'm honored to have contributed to Jacksonville's economic strength through this work.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

