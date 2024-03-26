Ministry Of Education Says Israel Killed Over 5,881 Palestinian Students Since October 7

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Ministry of Education said today that about 5,881 Palestinian students were killed and 9,899 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7 on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 5,826, and those who were injured reached 9,570,

In the West Bank, 55 students were killed, and 329 others were injured, while 103 were killed.

It indicated that 264 teachers and administrators were killed and 960 were injured in the Gaza Strip, six were injured, and more than 73 were detained in the West Bank.

The Ministry pointed out that 286 government schools and 65 affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, which led to 111 of them being severely damaged and 40 completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, 57 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized, while 133 government schools were used as shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry confirmed that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of enrolling in their schools since the beginning of the aggression, while most of the students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.