LR Health & Beauty SE: Shareholder Quadriga Capital wins Evoco as major investor / Investors provide additional capital to fund successful growth strategy

26.03.2024

26.03.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Ahlen, 26 March 2024 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social selling platform in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, is attracting considerable interest from bondholders and investors with its social selling business model and clear corporate strategy. Quadriga Capital has now won private equity firm Evoco as a major investor in LR Health & Beauty. This is followed by further capital injection into the Company, providing LR Health & Beauty with more financial backing to further drive its strategic initiatives. In addition, LR Health & Beauty SE has successfully placed its EUR 130 million New Bond (ISIN NO0013149658) with institutional investors, mainly from Germany and the rest of Europe. Settlement of the New Bond has now been completed. This provides the issuer of the legacy bond 2021/2024, LR Global Holding GmbH, with proceeds of approx. EUR

125 million for the premature refinancing of this bond. Dr Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, said:“We are delighted that our business model and our strategy have been so well received by investors. This gives us the flexibility we need to execute our business strategy. 2024 is off to a very good start and we will now focus not only on further optimising our distribution model and launching new product innovations, but also on further digitalising our business processes. With our new digital platform, LR neo, we have created a central information hub for our partners, which we will expand to provide them with all the information they need to pursue their business activities.”





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality health and beauty products in 32 countries. As an attractive social selling company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report . LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





Your Contacts: PR Contact: LR Global Holding

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7813-106

E-Mail: ...



IR Contact : cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Gebäude D

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: ...

