Original-Research: Umweltbank AG (Von GBC AG)

Transformation year 2023 in line with expectations; further investments indigitalisation and customer growth expected; return to profitability afteranother transformation year 2024; price target: € 9.60; rating: BUY UmweltBank AG published its preliminary figures for the past financial year2023 on 18 March 2024. As expected, the past financial year wascharacterised by both a decline in earnings and an increase in total costs the income side, net interest result in particular declined to € 41.10million (previous year: € 58.79 million). At the same time, the financialresult fell significantly to € 7.17 million (previous year: € 24.83million). The main reason for the decline in net interest result, which we hadanticipated in our previous forecasts, but had assumed a smaller decline,was once again likely the increase in interest expenses. The general risein interest rates has led to greater adjustments to the conditions forcustomer deposits. These react more strongly to interest rate adjustmentsdue to the lower duration. In addition, the increase in interest expensesis due to changes in the conditions for TLTRO funds, i.e. the low-interestrefinancing funds provided by the ECB. The declining earnings trend described above is offset by a significantincrease in personnel and administrative expenses. Personnel expenses rosevisibly by almost 30% to € 25.62 million (previous year: € 19.88 million).The main drivers of this development were new hires in areas relevant toregulatory requirements and the general rise in salary levels. As at thebalance sheet date of 31 December 2023, UmweltBank AG had reached a newhigh in the number of employees with 354 (31 December 2022: 332). Inaddition, the successfully implemented change to the core banking systemled to an increase in administrative expenses of around € 10 million to €31.51 million (previous year: € 21.57 million), as announced. The preliminary earnings before taxes of € 1.12 million (previous year: €39.21 million) resulting from the development described above are in linewith the company's guidance published in August 2023, which had forecastearnings before taxes of around € 1 million. Based on this, we had forecastEBT of € 0.97 million in our most recently published research study. At the beginning of March 2024, UmweltBank's management informed thecapital market about their strategic realignment. At the same time, thecompany announced a pre-tax result of between € -15 million and € -20million as part of their initial guidance for the current 2024 financialyear. At the investor and press conference held on 18 March 2024, the newCEO Dietmar von Blücher presented the background to this guidance andstrategic realignment. Our earnings and profit estimates are based on the company's guidance,which was adjusted in March 2024. For the coming financial years,UmweltBank AG presented a graphic guidance for earnings before taxes aspart of the investor presentation, which we are also following. For thecurrent financial year, we expect a slight increase in net interest income,which is based on slight improvements in terms and conditions with analmost unchanged volume of outstanding environmental loans. In thefollowing two financial years, 2025 and 2026, net interest income shouldgain momentum again. This is based on improved conditions on the lendingside and the assumption that interest costs will stabilise at the level ofcustomer deposits. We also anticipate a strong increase in customerdeposits, which can be invested profitably as part of the treasuryactivities. The financial result, which includes a small amount ofprofitable sales of investments, should increase slightly according to ourestimates. Net commission and trading income should also benefit from therise in customer deposits and also increase slightly. In contrast, investments in digital processes and the expansion of customerdeposits are likely to lead to significant cost increases, which weestimate will result in a negative EBT of € -15.90 million. We anticipate areturn to profitability for the two subsequent estimation periods. Both theincrease in total revenue that we expect and - following the completion oftheir digital transformation - the anticipated decline in total costsshould contribute to this. For the valuation of UmweltBank AG, we have used a residual income model,whereby the difference between the return on equity and the cost of equityis used to determine the surplus return of the estimation periods. The sumof the discounted residual earnings results in a value of € 342.47 million(previously: € 488.93 million). With 35.66 million shares outstanding, thisresults in a fair value per share of € 9.60 (previously: € 13.80). The sharp reduction in the fair value is primarily due to the lowerforecasts for the 2024 and 2025 financial years, which also form a lowbasis for our initial forecasts for the 2026 financial year. In addition,the increase in the WACC to 5.35% (previously: 4.97%) resulting from theincrease in the risk-free interest rate also has a price-target-reducingeffect. Following the sharp fall in the UmweltBank share price, the upsidepotential remains high despite the reduction in the price target and wecontinue to assign a BUY rating. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (1,4,5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

