Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Aubagne, France, March 26, 2024

At today's combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders have granted discharge to all directors by a large majority and approved the renewal of the appointments as Directors of Susan Dexter and Anne-Marie Graffin for a three-year term of office.



From March 26, 2024, onwards, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman; René Fáber, CEO; Pascale Boissel; Susan Dexter; Romaine Fernandes; Anne-Marie Graffin; Lothar Kappich; and Henri Riey.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech shareholders approve dividend proposal

Furthermore, the shareholders approved all resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2023. The total profit distributed will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.



Financial calendar

April 18, 2024









Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024

July 19, 2024











Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024

October 17, 2024





Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024





A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.





