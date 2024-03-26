DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

DKSH's 91st Annual General Meeting 2024

26.03.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Media release

Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority

All current Board members reelected Proposal of dividend increase of 4.7% to CHF 2.25 per share accepted Zurich, Switzerland, March 26, 2024 – DKSH's shareholders have voted in favor of all motions at the company's 91st Annual General Meeting by a solid majority. In total, 175 shareholders were present and a total of 52,929,311 shares, equaling 81.38% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.



Marco Gadola was reelected as Chairman, and all current Board members as well as the members of the Nomination and Compensation committee were reelected for another term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.



Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 4.7% to CHF 2.25 per share. DKSH will distribute CHF 146.1 million to shareholders, with the payout expected to be made as of April 3, 2024. The Group remains committed to its progressive ordinary dividend policy.



DKSH's shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They granted discharge from liability to each member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, authorized the Group consolidated financial statements and compensation for the financial year 2023, and reelected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy. Equally, the shareholders approved the consultative votes on the Report on Non-Financial Matters (“Sustainability Report”) and the Compensation Report for the financial year 2023.



DKSH's Chairman, Marco Gadola, commented:“By consistently advancing and developing its business, DKSH continued its track record of growth and margin expansion alongside strong cash generation in 2023. DKSH's robust business model and strong balance sheet provide resilience and offer growth opportunities for the future. I appreciate the steadfast commitment and tireless efforts of our teams and thank all shareholders for their consistent support. We are dedicated to deliver value to all stakeholders and eagerly anticipate the ongoing collaboration throughout 2024.” About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

... Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: DKSH Management Ltd. Wiesenstrasse 8 8008 Zurich Switzerland Phone: 044 386 72 72 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0126673539 Valor: 12667353 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1867939



End of News EQS News Service