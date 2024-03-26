India & Philippines Aim To Deepen Defense, Security Ties In Indo-Pacific Push

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 26 (KNN)

India and the Philippines pledged to significantly deepen defense and security cooperation on Tuesday, as the two countries seek to bolster their strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit to Manila, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India hopes to find new areas of collaboration with the Philippines, specifically highlighting the defense and security domains.

“We aim to find novel avenues for cooperation, particularly in the areas of defense and security,” Jaishankar stated at a joint press conference alongside his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.

Manalo echoed similar intentions, saying the two countries were“exploring ways” to boost joint efforts to maintain a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. He did not offer details, but the comments come as China's economic and military influence continues expanding in the strategic waters.

India and the Philippines have been gradually ramping up ties across multiple sectors in recent years. They have inked agreements spanning defense, maritime security, cybersecurity and more - pacts seen as part of a broader attempt to counterbalance China's regional clout.

Jaishankar's Philippines tour is part of India's increasing focus on enhancing strategic ties with U.S. allies and partners across maritime Southeast Asia under its Indo-Pacific vision.

(KNN Bureau)