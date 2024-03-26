Government To Ease Export Rules For High-Tech Networking, Cybersecurity Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 26 (KNN) In a move to promote exports of high-tech dual-use goods for civilian applications, the Indian government is set to liberalise export policies for networking equipment and information security software.

The items, currently on the controlled SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies) list, will see eased licensing requirements for certified exporters.

"The Centre has decided to liberalise export policy for networking equipment and information security software like encrypted software," a government official told BusinessLine.

"The DGFT is finalising terms allowing quarterly export details instead of case-by-case licenses" he added.

Export Boost for Routers, Switches, Anti-Virus Software Under the new rules, exporters with Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Tier 2 status can export networking hardware like routers and switches as well as cybersecurity products like anti-virus software.

They just need to submit quarterly reports on exports rather than applying for individual licenses.

"Exporters won't need to come to the government every time. They can export freely and submit details quarterly for assessment," the official explained.

The move aims to simplify exports of more dual-use products and high-tech items for civilian use to give a push to advanced technology exports from India.

The networking equipment export relaxation complements India's Rs 12,195 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme launched in 2021 to boost domestic manufacturing and exports of telecom and networking products.

The liberalised SCOMET policy follows similar export easings last year for drones approved for civilian use as India looks to facilitate high-technology exports with sufficient safeguards.

(KNN Bureau)