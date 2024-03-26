Wipro-GE Commit Rs 8,000 Cr For R&D And Manufacturing In India's Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 26 (KNN) Wipro GE Healthcare announced plans to infuse more than Rs 8,000 crore into India's healthcare sector over the coming five years, on Tuesday.

This substantial investment aims to elevate local manufacturing capabilities and fuel research and development endeavours.

Renowned globally for its medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions, Wipro GE Healthcare disclosed that its 'Made in India' PET CT Discovery IQ scanner will soon reach 15 countries worldwide.

Moreover, it revealed intentions to produce locally the Revolution Aspire CT, Revolution ACT, and MR breast coils, emphasising a commitment to manufacturing 'In India for the World'.

This strategic move fortifies the company's manufacturing presence domestically while catering to the burgeoning demands both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, it serves to enhance the organisation's supply chain resilience, according to the company's statement.

Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro GE Healthcare, highlighted India's ascent within the healthcare industry and the rapid expansion of the MedTech sector, affirming the nation's pivotal role in the company's vision for growth.

(KNN Bureau)