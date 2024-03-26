Techbank Movies London Unveils India's First 360 VR Experience For A R Rahman's Album 'Hope' From Acclaimed Film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kochi, Kerala, India In yet another milestone that elevates the music and entertainment industry through the fusion of artistic brilliance and cutting-edge technology, Techbank Movies London has launched India's first ever 360 VR experience featuring the making of the album 'Hope', composed by India's very own Oscar winner A R Rahman.



The album, which is part of the critically acclaimed film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring south superstar Prithviraj and directed by film director and screenwriter Blessy, forms an integral part of the film's narrative that affirms the enduring power of hope over fear. This innovative project, realized in collaboration with Techbank Movies London and spearheaded by Adv. Subash George Manuel, sets a new benchmark in immersive entertainment, and can be viewed on Techbank Movies London's YouTube page.





youtu/BJ8hdCxvsIE?si=8TNQ1rU5MUZnfcdv





The online experience offers audiences around the world a unique opportunity to delve into the creative behind-the-scenes process of creating 'Hope', making them feel as if they were present during the making.





“This initiative is a testament to the creative spirit of its architects and serves as an inspiring example of the impact that can be achieved when innovative vision is combined with the latest technological advancements in storytelling,” said Subash Manuel, Founder, Techbank Movies London .“Working with A.R. Rahman and Blessy has been an honour. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in a musical masterpiece that stands as a powerful testament to the triumph of hope over fear,” he added.





As the project gears up to captivate and unify audiences globally, it celebrates the unifying power of music and storytelling. This venture underscores the capability of these mediums to bridge cultural gaps and connect people worldwide in a shared experience of hope and humanity.





The film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is inspired from the real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), who goes to the Middle East to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.





About Techbank Movies London

Techbank Movies London is

a premier YouTube destination for an inside look at innovative film and music production. From its London base, the channel explores storytelling through advanced technology, offering a blend of dramatic narratives, documentaries, behind-the-scenes insights, and groundbreaking music albums.