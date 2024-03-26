Popcorn & Company Raises Rs 75 Lakh Funding On Shark Tank India Season 3

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Popcorn & Company , a gourmet popcorn brand bagged an investment worth Rs. 75 lakh in the recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 currently being streamed on the OTT platform Sony LIV. The brand has secured a significant investment from shark Ms. Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.



Vikas Suri, CEO and Founder, Popcorn & Company on Shark Tank 3



Founded in 2020 by Vikas Suri, a hospitality veteran, Popcorn & Company aims to become the leading gourmet popcorn brand in India. The brand focuses on sourcing premium ingredients and maintaining consistency to deliver a delightful popcorn experience to its customers. Popcorn & Company offers over 12 varieties of Butterfly and Mushroom popcorns along with a wide range of global as well as Indian flavors.







Popcorn & Company's recent funding infusion will be strategically allocated towards expanding stock inventory and enforcing marketing efforts, positioning the company for accelerated growth and enhanced market presence.





"Our vision is to revolutionize snacking by crafting flavors inspired by India's diverse culinary traditions. Securing this investment is a monumental milestone for us. It's a vote of confidence in our vision, and our team's relentless effort. With the Sharks now part of our journey, we're geared up to take Popcorn & Company to new heights," said

Vikas Suri, CEO and Founder, Popcorn & Company .





With a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction, Popcorn & Company is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the popcorn market in India. Popcorn & Company's Movie Night Kit is an innovative way of consuming popcorn at home, easily cooked either in microwave or pressure cooker.

It's perfect for enjoying and experiencing with the family and friends while delighting snack enthusiasts with an array of exciting flavors and experiences.





About Popcorn & Co

Popcorn & Co, conceived by Vikas Suri, aspires to redefine the snacking culture with gourmet popcorn. Leveraging premium ingredients, cutting-edge flavors, and artisanal quality, the brand has swiftly risen to prominence in the snacking industry. Whether it's a movie night or a casual munching session, Popcorn & Co offers an array of choices that cater to every palate, ensuring a snacking experience that is both wholesome and indulgent.