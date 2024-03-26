Three Minors Drown To Death In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) Three minor students drowned in separate incidents in Cuttack, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a student identified as Ashish Kumar Das of Chhanipur village in Cuttack, along with his friends had gone to a pond near his village to take a bath after playing Holi on Tuesday.

"The 17-year-old Das suddenly slipped into deep water while bathing in the pond. His friends first tried to save him but failed later sought the help of the locals who rescued Das and rushed him to the hospital in Salepur where doctors declared him dead," said a local resident.

Similarly, a 10-year-old child, Ayushman Patra of Soro area of Balasore district drowned while taking a bath after Holi celebrations along with his friends in a village water body.

Some local youths who spotted him drowning immediately rushed to help the minor student.

The minor was taken to a hospital in Soro where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Another minor Class 7 student at the Katakula village in Jagatsinghpur district also drowned while bathing in a village pond on Tuesday.