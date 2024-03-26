Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Operational Highlights For Lead Therapeutic Candidate For ALS And MS

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene's recently released 2023 financial and operational updates highlight the company's developments for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis

CNM-Au8(R) functions as a neuroprotective and remyelinating therapy in neurodegenerative diseases

Recent data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled HEALEY-ALS Platform Trial and its open-label extension, reported by Clene in December 2023, revealed encouraging outcomes on survival and delayed clinical worsening Clene recently provided perspectives on its achievements and the development path for CNM-Au8(R) during its participation in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, which was held March 18-19, 2024

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), recently announced its 2023 operational highlights for its lead candidate, along with future goals. Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8(R), is a gold nanocrystal suspension that has emerged as a promising candidate for the treatment of both ALS and MS ( ).

The unique catalytic mechanism of CNM-Au8 is believed to function as a neuroprotective and remyelinating therapy in neurodegenerative diseases by: (1) driving, supporting, and maintaining beneficial metabolic and energetic cellular reactions within diseased, stressed, or...

