SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Is 'One To Watch'

In February 2024, SUIC's I.Hart Group signed an agreement with Taiwan's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Group, to distribute I.Hart's Monga fried chicken

That same month, SUIC and I.Hart announced the grand opening of their fourth Monga fried chicken store in Hong Kong. In tandem with the Hong Kong opening, SUIC and I.Hart announced the rollout of six Monga outlets in Fujian, China, and plans to open hundreds of Monga outlets in the U.S. The company's fintech group has nine revolutionary patents with several ALL-IN-ONE products; its fintech section is fast-growing with increasing market share, and its fintech R&D group is working on revolutionary new platforms to support and finance its global merchants and franchisees

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC)

provides research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies that develop products and services in the areas of Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payments, Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and global franchising. The company seeks to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services.

SUIC is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group. The I.Hart Group, a subsidiary of Beneway, currently operates 150 global franchised locations under a variety of brands. It is working on integrating more successful brands into its family in Asia, such as...

