Techmediabreaks Nilam Resources Inc. (NILA) Signs LOI Marking 'Significant Milestone,” Resulting In Acquisition Of 24,800 Bitcoin

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nilam Resources (OTC: NILA) , an investment holding company that stands at the forefront of innovation and strategic evolution, has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Xyberdata Ltd. The LOI outlines NILA's intent to acquire 100% of the common stock of a special purpose entity that will hold 24,800 Bitcoin; the entity will be established under the name MindWave, a special purpose entity in Mauritius. According to the announcement, Nilam Resources anticipates issuing a newly authorized Preferred Class of Series C Stock in in exchange for 24,800 Bitcoins. In addition, NILA will receive 100% of the capital stock of MindWave. The company noted that the acquisition marks a significant strategic milestone and represents more than a billion dollars in digital assets. The acquisition, along with the strategic partnership that will result, supports NILA's vision, mission and core values, all which focus on a future where finance is inclusive and sustainable.“The company and team have been working diligently over the last several months to finalize all agreements and due diligence necessary to proceed to a legally binding letter of intent,” said Nilam Resources CEO Pranjali More in the press release.“Transparency, innovation and sustainability define us. We prioritize clear communication, embrace cutting-edge ideas and invest in projects with enduring social and environmental impact.”

About Nilam Resources Inc.

Nilam Resources is an investment holding company that stands at the forefront of innovation and strategic evolution. With its pursuit of growth, excellence, and positive impact, the Ccompany embraces the dynamic fields of frontier technologies and applications. Its main goal is to generate returns on its investments by acquiring, holding and sometimes actively managing a portfolio of businesses in various verticals including fintech, medtech, climatetech and more. By diversifying into these verticals, NILA aims to tap into the innovative potential of these technologies and contribute to their growth while generating returns for its investors. For more information, please visit

