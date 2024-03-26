(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)

is reporting details on the upcoming geophysical surveys and exploration program planned for its Storm Copper Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut; the program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited, operator of the project. The program is designed to deliver a pipeline of priority drill targets for new copper discoveries. According to the announcement, field crew personnel have arrived at the project and final preparations have begun. The field work for 2024 will kick off in the coming weeks, starting with high-powered surface electromagnetic (“EM”) surveys, with reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling scheduled to begin thereafter. In addition, Moving Loop EM (“MLEM”) will be deployed around the areas of the existing Storm copper mineralization to identify targets both along strike in the near-surface as well as deeper predicted targets, followed by MLEM surveys focused on regional exploration with more than 40 line-kilometer planned to screen the regional Blizzard, Tornado and Tempest Prospects. The company noted that multiple strong indicators of potential copper mineralization have already been identified at the regional targets, with significant potential for geophysics to deliver game-changing results both in the near-surface and at depth.“It is exciting to begin another significant exploration program at Storm,” said Aston Bay Holdings CEO Thomas Ullrich in the press release.“Our partner, American West, will be conducting a large-scale EM geophysical program using a higher-powered system than has ever been used at Storm. This will allow us to see the shallow targets with more detail, as well as investigate deeper with more confidence than ever before. The drills have proven the effectiveness of EM in pointing to high-grade, near-surface mineralization. Using this method to look at a much larger area and to a much greater depth could unlock significant new copper discoveries. The drill crew is set to mobilize this week, with their task to expand on the known mineralization and test the new targets generated by these surveys. Things are lining up for an exciting spring and summer season at Storm.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, American West), have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has decided to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. For more information, please visit

.

