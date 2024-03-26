Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Eyes Opportunity As Sun Seems To Shine On Solar

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI)

is positioned as consumers and businesses look for cheaper and cleaner power sources, and the sector expects continued growth as the cost of solar energy continues to decline. That's good news for companies like Correlate, the distributed energy company that blasted on the scene in early 2022 and has been in growth mode since, with the groundwork it laid starting to come to fruition. Last year“was all about executing what we started the year prior,” said Correlate president and CEO Todd Michaels in a recent interview where he discussed the company's successes in 2023 and its plans for 2024. This year,“it's all about executing what we accomplished in 2023 and setting ourselves up for doubling again and tripling again in the coming year,” Michaels said, further discussing Correlate's strategic plans for its operational team, project financing and backlog. The company aims to double its staff, implement systems to help lever up employees to maximize EBITDA and scale the business into new markets – all the while benefiting from federal tax credits like the Inflation Reduction Act, which earmarks $1 trillion for clean energy projects over the next decade.“Never has the industry had that stability. Typically it's a couple of years and the commitment tails off. Now we have ten years of predictability to pursue this opportunity.”

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit

