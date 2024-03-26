Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Announces Renewed Partnership With IBN For Corporate Communication Support

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, is partnering with IBN, a financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.

IBN and GTVN have previously worked together in 2021, and IBN's renewed involvement“signifies a paramount advancement toward its objective of maximizing shareholder value and adeptly conveying [GTVH's] narrative and strategic initiatives.” IBN will generate greater awareness for

Golden Triangle Ventures by fully utilizing its investor-based distribution network of

more than 5,000 syndication outlets along with various newsletters, social media channels, wire services, blogs and other outreach tools.“As we embark on our most ambitious projects within GTV, we're actively intensifying our collaboration with IBN,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“Their outstanding performance and proven success in our prior engagement throughout 2021 unequivocally affirm our decision to reengage. We entrust IBN's expertise to effectively amplify our achievements and bolster our presence as we are now undertaking some of the biggest projects of our careers.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at



