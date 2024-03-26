Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Welcomes Key Executives And Advisors To Drive Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, today announced the addition of new key executives and strategic advisors to further drive the company's sustainable growth and vision. With global expansion of the company's subsidiary SGTM-VRM, LLC, there has been a pivotal shift in the world of climate change, food security, governmental policy, and environmental responsibility.“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our team,” said Tony Raynor, CEO/president of SGTM.“Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be instrumental in driving our sustainable growth and making a positive impact on the environment.”
About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.
The Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company website at .
