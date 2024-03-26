Investornewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp (BLQC) Makes Executive Team Announcement, Notes Operational And Financial Outlook Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) ,a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, has announced changes in its executive team. According to the announcement, COO Lawrence Davis and director of ground operations Sam Escobar are no longer with the company. The two“played pivotal roles in the early stages of BlockQuarry's partnership,” the announcement noted, overseeing the relocation of mining equipment to the current Missouri site and initiating and establishing key relationships with the engineers who are currently operating BLQC'S mining facilities. The departure was a mutual decision and allows the two to focus on their private endeavors with Pantheon Resources; they will continue to serve as advisory partners for BlockQuarry. The company also provided a status report on its operational and financial outlook. BlockQuarry's core business model remains unchanged. The company will continue to focus on self-mining operations, working directly with the engineering team in Missouri to expand its self-mining operations. The company is in a solid financial position, forecasting annual revenue between $2.2 million and $2.5 million, which is an increase from previous annual estimates of $1.4 million to $1.7 million.“Key factors that led to the shift from a partner-led Bitcoin mining and hosting business model to a sole operating Bitcoin self-mining facility were very clear,” said the company in the press release.“While spending considerable time and resources evaluating the future of the business and the current market, it was evident that focusing resources as a direct self-mining operation would lead to a greater increase in net revenue and the ability to operate at speed and agility. These key factors will have a direct positive impact on the operational and financial outlook of BlockQuarry, and will allow the company to create consistent value to its shareholders at a much more rapid rate.”

To view the full press release, visit

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN