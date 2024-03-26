Investornewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Unveils Updated App, Healthlynked 3.2.0 Offers Innovative New Features And Improvements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a pioneering healthcare network focused on enhancing the efficiency and quality of patient care, has launched its latest app update: HealthLynked 3.2.0. The update introduces a suite of new features and improvements to revolutionize the way individuals and families manage their healthcare journeys. Features of the update app include a new monthly subscription plan, a free first concierge appointment, unlimited storage for premium members, family member profiles, a health journal organization, a child profile creation, simplified doctor appointments and performance improvements. In addition, the company has introduced a free version of the app, with an option for users to upgrade to a paid membership at any time. The updated HealthLynked 3.2.0 is available now for download.“HealthLynked is committed to improving healthcare access and management for everyone,” said HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent in the press release.“With the launch of HealthLynked 3.2.0, we're not just introducing new features, we're transforming the way patients and doctors connect and manage health. Our new membership model is a testament to our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and flexible for our users.”

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked is dedicated to improving global community health. The company's mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, the company aims to secure a healthier future for generations to come. At the heart of the company's endeavors is the HealthLynked Network, a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data - including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records - HealthLynked members are empowered to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency. For more information about the company, please visit .

