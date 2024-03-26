(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) La Banque Postale and JCB join forces to elevate payments experience for travellers in France

Tokyo, Paris and London, Mar 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

La Banque Postale and JCB today announced the signature of a partnership aimed at facilitating easy and seamless payment transactions for JCB cardmembers throughout France. This long-term collaboration will be rolled out in several major phases.

The partnership between La Banque Postale and JCB offers a variety of payment options to business owners and benefits to JCB cardmembers. La Banque Postale has a strong physical presence across France, with 17,000 points of contact including 7,000 post offices, and an extensive network of 6,000 ATMs.

In the first phase, these ATMs were made available to JCB cardmembers. In the second phase, JCB cardmembers will be able to pay for their purchases in France directly on the terminals of retailers affiliated to La Banque Postale. The final phase will see additional acceptance at online locations as part of JCB's growing global merchant network.

Jean-Marc Vedrune, Director of Electronic Payment at La Banque Postale, explained: “This strategic partnership with JCB represents a significant step forward in facilitating payment transactions especially for international tourists and professionals travelling to France. With a history of involvement in various international payment initiatives, both in terms of transfers and the acceptance of foreign cards in our network, it shows our joint commitment to meeting the needs of our customers, with JCB being the ideal partner for us to provide seamless and secure transactions."

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said: ”With more and more JCB cardmembers planning their next vacation in Europe, France remains a popular destination for travellers looking to make the most of their time abroad – whether for leisure or business purposes. This is why we're excited to be partnering with La Banque Postale, one of France's leading financial organisations, to offer our over 156 million cardmembers even more ways to spend easily and conveniently throughout France.”

La Banque Postale and JCB committed to international payments

As a member of the European Payments Initiative (EPI) and deeply committed to international payments, La Banque Postale is a major player on the payments front. This partnership with JCB is in line with the growing need of foreign tourists to be able to use their credit cards to make payments in France. For JCB, ensuring that cardmembers have an easy and expanded access to their preferred payment choice is a high priority. France is a key market for JCB, and the collaboration with La Banque Postale is an important pillar in JCB's strategy to increase its acceptance across Europe.

About La Banque Postale

La Banque Postale, along with its subsidiaries, including CNP Assurances, forms a large international bancassurance group, 11th in the eurozone by the size of the balance sheet. Its diversified business model enables it to support 20 million individual and corporate customers and local public sector actors in France with a complete range accessible to all. A subsidiary of La Poste Group, La Banque Postale is a local bank, present throughout the country with 17,000 contact points, including 7,000 post offices.

With its strategic plan“La Banque Postale 2030”, it has set itself the ambition to become the favourite bank for French people, with an integrated and omni-channel offer of bank-insurance services structured around its three brands: La Banque Postale, its day-to-day bank, Ma French Bank, its 100% mobile bank and Louvre Banque Privée, its private bank.

La Banque Postale is accelerating its diversification strategy and developing its expertise businesses, particularly in asset management, insurance, consumer credit and corporate and investment banking. Drawing on its citizen identity, La Banque Postale is working towards a just transition by integrating environmental and social impact objectives into the heart of its governance. A company with a mission since March 2022 and a leader in impact finance, La Banque Postale aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. It is in the top rankings of the non-financial rating agencies.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



MEDIA CONTACTS:

La Banque Postale

Stéphanie NOEL - +33 6 38 27 32 91 – ...

JCB International (Europe) Ltd.

Diana Lee: ...

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima: ...

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Local Biz, FinTech