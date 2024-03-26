Chinese Engineers Among 6 Killed In Pakistan Blast

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, media reports said.
Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed in an attack on a convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla, a dawn report said citing the local police chief.
A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, said Police Chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur.
