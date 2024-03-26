Lasirena Group Aims To Deliver 1,700 Units In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Lasirena Group delivered around 1,200 units across its diverse projects in the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, Sharm El Sheikh, Ras Sidr, and Cairo last year.

Mahmoud Omar, from the Board of Directors, emphasized the company's commitment to boosting construction rates.

“Despite the real estate market's challenges and significant shifts in construction costs, we've intensified our efforts and invested substantially in 2023 to expedite our projects' development, ensuring timely delivery to our clients,” Omar stated.

The group is currently developing over 15 varied projects, offering units that cater to the wide-ranging preferences and requirements of the Egyptian real estate market clientele, with a focus on top-tier quality construction.

Omar highlighted that this year, Lasirena Group plans to introduce a selection of unique units in Ain Sokhna and Ras Sedr, considering the variety in unit sizes and flexible payment options.

Lasirena Group is actively exploring new investment prospects and is keen on expanding its presence with fresh projects in the North Coast and Cairo.