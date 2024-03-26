ACUD Sponsors Egypt Capital Football Cup

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has announced its sponsorship of the inaugural Capital Cup tournament, hosted at Egypt's International Olympic City Stadium in the New Administrative Capital. The International Football Federation (FIFA) has recognized the event as part of its international series. The tournament runs from 22 to 26 March, following FIFA's announcement of its inclusion in the trials aimed at advancing global football. This development was shared in an official statement on FIFA's website and social media platforms.

Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, remarked on the tournament's significance and its role in casting a global spotlight on Egypt's burgeoning sports scene within the New Administrative Capital.

“We take immense pride in supporting a variety of community initiatives that span sports, culture, and education, acknowledging their vital role as pillars of societal growth,” Abbas stated.

He further added,“Our commitment is unwavering in providing all necessary resources to ensure the tournament's success, and we eagerly anticipate outstanding performances from all participating teams.”

Abbas also confirmed the arrival of the Croatian national team in Cairo on March 21st to partake in the tournament, with live coverage of the matches to be broadcast on FIFA's official channels.

Highlighting ACUD's significant role in promoting sports development in the New Administrative Capital, Abbas underscored the organization's dedication to social responsibility. He expressed his aspiration for the tournament to foster a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship during this pivotal football event.

It is noteworthy that the tournament comprises four matches. The Egyptian national team will commence their campaign against New Zealand on March 22nd, with subsequent matches determined by the outcomes of the initial games.