Arrow Electronics Releases 2023 ESG Report

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 26, 2024 - Arrow Electronics Inc. released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report today, available at arrow/esg .

The report details Arrow's ESG performance in 2023 and identifies the company's related goals for 2024 and beyond.

“We understand that, as a technology-centric and supply chain services company, our actions have the potential to help address some of the world's most pressing environmental, social, and governance challenges,” said Gretchen Zech, chief governance, sustainability, and human resources officer.

“The report underscores our ongoing commitment to serve our stakeholders and further our business objectives as we embed our ESG work across our daily operations.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow .