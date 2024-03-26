Walgreens Boots Alliance Expands Digital Healthcare Access To Serve Medically Underserved Communities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Universalizing digital access to healthcare and pharmacy products is an integral component of Walgreens Boots Alliance's strategy to increase healthcare access, particularly in medically underserved communities. Building on the efforts to serve our patients virtually during the pandemic, we have expanded several tools to deliver care to our communities. You can learn more about our digital healthcare access programs in our 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report .

The Walgreens app has over 94 million lifetime downloads. Users can set pill reminders, refill by scanning prescriptions, combine family orders and chat with a real-time, 24/7 pharmacist while eliminating the need to run to the pharmacy for in-person consultations and prescription pickup, thanks to the option for same-day prescription delivery. Approximately 113 million members of the myWalgreens loyalty program receive additional savings on their orders.

The Boots Health Hub, a digital services platform serving Boots UK, gives customers visiting boots access to over 80 healthcare services, including healthcare tests, COVID-19 services, vaccinations, prescriptions, Livi's online general practitioner consultations and the Boots Online Doctor service. Boots Online Doctor, a virtual service for more than 45 common healthcare conditions, provides quick access to advice and prescription-only medicine without having to see a general practitioner.

To improve cardiovascular health awareness, Alliance Healthcare Germany continued its collaboration with the German Hypertension Association to provide online training and education for its teams.

In February 2022, Boots became the first retailer in the UK and the Republic of Ireland to offer Recite Me technology in its online store, making it more accessible for the more than 13 million people in the UK and the Republic of Ireland who experience barriers when shopping online. The Recite Me assistive toolbar includes screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids and an on-demand live translation feature that boasts over 100 languages, including 35 in text-to-speech. These features give website visitors the ability to manage how they view and interact with content to suit their individual needs.

Benavides pharmacies in Mexico hosted eight online health forums over the course of 2023, providing free access to expert information on diabetes, chronic pain, sexual health and healthy motherhood.

In alignment with its commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility, WBA continues to leverage digital innovations to bridge gaps in service provision, particularly in underserved communities. For further insights into these initiatives and their impact, interested parties are encouraged to explore the comprehensive details outlined in the 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report .