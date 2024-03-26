'Say Yes To Opportunities'

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Amy Andrews

Ask for help, keep learning, build a network and be open to new perspectives.

These are some of the career tips Regions leaders recently shared with students at University of Alabama at Birmingham's Collat School of Business .

Highlighting their diverse experience at and outside of Regions, the leaders of Regions Technology, Operations, Digital and Data group provided soon-to-be UAB graduates with a view into the trajectory of their careers, the challenges new technologies like AI pose in the workplace, and the advice they wish others would have shared with them before joining the workforce.

The proximity of UAB to Regions Headquarters makes Regions a contender for UAB students when looking for that first job after graduation – and the students seized on the moment to ask the leaders what it's like to work at Regions and why should they consider Regions as an employer?

Serving the community is central to Regions' mission of making life better for its customers and the neighborhoods where we live and work. Through the Regions Institute of Financial Education at UAB and the partnership with the Collat School of Business, Regions is honored to bring experience and expertise to help students, faculty and the greater UAB community.