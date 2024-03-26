Humanitarian Situation In Gaza 'Hellish', Says German Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said that the situation in Gaza was hellish for civilians struggling to meet their most vital daily needs, stressing the importance of enabling the international organizations to deliver aid to the residents of the strip without hinderances.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell," Baerbock said while on a trip to the Middle East, during which she stressed the importance of securing assurances by the Israeli entity to provide the basic and vital assistance to the residents without any obstacles.

"International organisations must be able to provide vital aid unhindered," she said, adding that Germany had increased its funding to the World Food Programme by an additional USD10.8 million.