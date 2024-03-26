               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UNRWA Says Has Sufficient Funds To Run Operations Until May


3/26/2024 2:01:58 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

UNRWA can operate its operations until the end of May, while a month ago there was only a vision for the next week or two, Lazzarini said.

But that shows also how bad the financial situation of the organization is, he added.

Lazzarini described the Israeli entity's decision not to allow UNRWA food convoys to reach northern Gaza as aiming to prevent people at risk of death from surviving.

