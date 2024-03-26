Moph Holds Training Workshop On 'Clear Disclosure Policy In Health Sector'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) conducted a full-day training workshop on Communication Skills for Healthcare Practitioners for Open Disclosure on - Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, in partnership with the Medical Education Department at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in the context of building national capacity on Open Disclosure.

The training was attended by 60 participants from several healthcare organizations across the country, mainly from Sidra Medicine and Aster DM, the two organizations currently running the pilot implementation of the policy, along with other representatives from healthcare facilities that will roll out the policy soon.

This program comes as a collaborative effort between MoPH and the medical education department at HMC that designed and delivered the course so as to enhance quality of care and patient experience by making the most use of the nation's knowledge and resources.

The program was tailored to equip the participants with the knowledge and skills required for successful implementation for the open disclosure within their respective organizations, including understanding open disclosure principles and communication skills required for acknowledging patient safety incidents.

This training is an integral element of the pilot phase of the open disclosure program, which comes after the endorsement of the policy by the National healthcare Quality Committee towards the end of 2023. The policy is a strategic priority for Healthcare Quality Department and is in line with regional and global priorities for patient safety policies and legislations.