(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hamas has rejected the latest cease-fire proposal, accusing Israel of ignoring its core demands, which include an end to the war and a full withdrawal from Gaza, AP reported a statement late Monday, the militant group said it had informed mediators that it was sticking to its original position, conveyed earlier in March. It said Israel had not responded to its core demands of a“comprehensive cease-fire, an (Israeli) withdrawal from the Strip, the return of displaced people and a real prisoner exchange.”Also Read: US 'perplexed' by Benjamin Netanyahu's cancellation of Israeli delegation's US visitThe statement was issued shortly following the approval of a resolution by the United Nations Security Council, which urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the liberation of all captives detained in Gaza vote sparked a dispute between Israel and the United States, with the latter choosing not to exercise its veto power on Monday. Consequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a scheduled visit of a high-level delegation to Washington has rejected Hamas' demands, calling them“delusional.” He has vowed to resume Israel's offensive after any hostage release and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed last update in my training data is from January 2022. As of that time, Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries and organizations, including the United States, the European Union, Israel, and others Read: 'Money, Election, Respect...': 5 reasons why US abstained from voting on Gaza ceasefire resolution in UNSCAP reported that an independent expert working with the UN's top human rights body said Monday that there are“reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza. International aid officials say the entire population of the Gaza Strip - 2.3 million people - is suffering from food insecurity and that famine is imminent in the hard-hit north to Gaza's Health Ministry, over 32,000 individuals have lost their lives in the besieged area, with more than 74,000 sustaining injuries. The ministry's tally does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, noting that women and children constitute two-thirds of the fatalities October 7, approximately 1,200 individuals perished following a surprise assault from Gaza militants, leading to the outbreak of conflict. Additionally, 250 people were abducted during this event. Hamas is suspected of detaining around 100 Israelis as hostages, along with the remains of 30 others.(With inputs from AP)

