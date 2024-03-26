Lok Sabha Polls 2024: After BJP Denies Varun Gandhi Ticket, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Invites Him To Congress

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not nominate incumbent MP from Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi, for the Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader and West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday asked the sitting MP to join the grand old party and come to West Bengal Congress candidate from the Berhampore constituency claimed that Varun Gandhi was denied the Lok Sabha elections ticket despite having a clean image because he is related to the Gandhi family.\"He should come here. We would be happy. He is an educated man. He has a clean image. BJP denied him a ticket because he is related to the Gandhi family. I think he should come (to Congress),\" Chowdhury said its fifth list of candidates, the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat but retained his mother, Maneka Gandhi, from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh Read | AAP Protest Today Live Updates: After Germany, US reacts to Kejriwal's arrestVarun, who represented the high-profile seat two times, has been replaced with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest from the Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls quite some time now, speculations had been rife that Varun may not be fielded by the saffron party in 2024 because he attacked some of his party's policies over the past few years. The Pilibhit MP
has recently been vocal against the BJP on several issues, including employment and health. Some reports suggested that he would contest the elections either as an independent or as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Read | IPL 2024 cricketers will join West Bengal election campaign, claims Yusuf PathanVarun allegedly also criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on several occasions report said in an apparent dig at Yogi Adityanath last year, the Pilibhit MP
advised people not to \"disrupt a nearby sadhu\" as nobody knows \"when 'maharaaj ji' will become the Chief Minister\"Meanwhile, the BJP MP allegedly told his close aides that he felt \"cheated\" because of which he won't contest the elections, India Today reported citing sources, Varun has not made any official statement about his election moves yet Read | Baltimore: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after collision with shipThe India Today report also said that the 44-year-old BJP leader had recently purchased four sets of nomination papers via his associate and all his party workers were asked to keep two vehicles and 10 motorcycles ready at every village of Pilibhit for election campaigning ever since the BJP announced Prasada's candidature, there has been no word from Varun Gandhi's camp.
MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108023814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.