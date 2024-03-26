Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Issues Heat Wave Advisory, Lists Dos And Don'ts. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued heat wave advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The advisory comes as India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year. Just few days back, IMD warned that the country is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April, India is slated to vote for the Lok Sabha elections in the months of April and June. The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases.

Also Read: EC announces elections 2024 dates: Full schedule of 7 phases of pollingThe EC has listed Do's and Dont's list as issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke Read: IMD predicts 'higher number of heatwaves' in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecastList of measures to minimize heat wave impact-Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.-Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty-Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

-Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.-Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

-While travelling, carry water with you.-Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.-Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.-If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs-Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles-If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.-Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.-Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.-Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.-Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently addition to this, The Election Commission has also written to the Chief Electoral officers of all states and UT regarding Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF).Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls after Lok Sabha Elections - EC explains whyIn the letter, it wrote,“The commission directs the CEOs/DEOs to make a complete gap analysis of AMF at each Polling Station and work with State authorities to permanently provide these AMFs at the polling stations. It also provides facilities for voters to cast their votes conveniently. The AMF includes the Sector Officers to visit polling stations/locations to assess their worth.”It also added,“The polling stations should be set up on the ground floor of a building to facilitate voting for aged and disabled elector.” It also added that there should be arrangement of tap facility for drinking water.

The EC in its letter also stated that,“There should also be separate toilets in sufficient numbers for male and female voters etc.”“During summer, every polling party shall be supplied with Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) for their own use as well as for any voter needing the same due to heat-stroke. A hand-bill on 'Dos and Don'ts' in case of heat stroke may be prepared and supplied to each of the polling parties,” it wrote addition this, it stated that provisions like adequate furniture, proper lighting/electricity arrangements, shade in polling stations, medical kit, volunteers, etc at the polling stations should also be available.

MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108023813