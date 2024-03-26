Centre For Policy Research Chief Yamini Aiyar Steps Down Days After Criticising PM Modi's Governance

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Centre for Policy Research president and scholar Yamini Aiyar stepped down from her post on March 26, days after her article criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance featured in the Economic Times the opinion piece published on March 23, Aiyar said, \"A dark shadow of creeping authoritarianism looms over India as it prepares for its 18th general election.\" The article was titled: \"Yamini Aiyar laments the damage done to Indian democracy under Narendra Modi\".ALSO READ: PM Modi gave India a sustainable model of governanceShe acknowledged that Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to clinch power after winning a third term. She, however, wrote, \"...his governance, built on aggressive centralisation, legitimised by a cult of personality and undergirded by an exclusionary Hindu-nationalist ideology, is eroding India's democracy.\"ALSO READ: 'This is India's moment': PM Modi talks about his management style, says 'the final destination...'She added that \"the space for the political opposition, media, academia and civil society to freely express their views is fast shrinking\".ALSO READ: Governance happens through innovations, new ideas, says ModiYamini Aiyar steps downDays after publishing the article, the Centre for Policy Research released a statement, informing that“Yamini Aiyar, President, and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research will step down from her current role as of 31st March 2024\".The press release added that she will \"devote more time to her research interests.”
ALSO READ: PM Modi gave digital outlook to governance for ease of living of citizens: Jitendra SinghAiyar has published widely in academic publications and the popular press. She \"writes regularly on current affairs and policy matters in mainstream Indian newspapers,\" her profile on the website says board appointed Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, Senior Fellow CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, as the new president and chief executive. \"He will step into the role effective on 1st April 2024,\" the release said.
