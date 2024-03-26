Full-Year Budget Will Include Key February Targets

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Key targets set in the interim budget will be continued in the full-year budget to be presented by the new government in July, two people aware of the matter said, in an effort to work within prescribed fiscal limits.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.