Shocking Video Shows A Boy Being Thrown Into Ashes Of Holika Dahan In Greater Noida

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A shocking video has emerged on Internet, showing a boy being thrown into ashes of Holika dahan video reportedly from Bisrakh village, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media video shows a group of 5-6 individuals callously throwing the boy into the ashes. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV. According to the video footage, the boy, visibly in pain, immediately tried to flee the ashes.
Later, he was seen putting on his footwear and then left the scene boy suffered burns on his feet, said some media reports a post on X, a user identified as Kavita Chauhan Journalist has shared the disturbing video and images of the injured legs, indicating burns sustained by the boy, the police claimed that the boy while playing with his friends fell on the ashes.“When Bisrakh police station investigated, it was found that the said child was playing with his friends and while playing, he had fallen on the ashes left after the burning of Holika. This was not done by anyone. No complaint has been received at the police station in this regard,” said DCP of Central Noida in Hindi.
MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108023803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.