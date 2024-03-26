Banks Forge Customers' Consent After Withdrawing Money Illegally For Modi Govt's Insurance Schemes: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Some banks are now forging customers' consent after withdrawing money illegally from accounts for the Narendra Modi-led government's flagship insurance schemes, according to a report by com account holders across the country have reported unauthorised debits from their bank accounts for the central government's insurance schemes have enrolled customers without their consent in the life insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and accident insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), as per the report READ: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana: How to apply? Eligibility, details hereSimilar issues were reported in the case of the Centre's micro-pension scheme called Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Article-14 said Minister Narendra Modi had launched these welfare schemes in May 2015 to provide financial security to the poor premium of PMJJBY is ₹436 a year and ₹20 a year for PMSBY PMJJBY offers a cover of ₹2 lakh to a nominee in the event of a policyholder's death due to any reason. The PMSBY provides a cover of ₹2 lakh in case of death due to an accident and ₹1 lakh in case of a severe accident injury APY, a policyholder gets a monthly pension of up to ₹5,000 after the age of 60 years unnamed bank employees, the report said that bank staff enter fabricated data including bogus nominees to activate the insurance schemes without the policyholder's or account holder's consent banks adopted such fraudulent practices to enrol customers in these schemes purportedly due to the government pressure, claimed the report.“Often, those enrolled in insurance schemes without consent are not aware that they are paying a premium for an insurance cover. This prevents family members from availing the schemes' benefits, rendering their premium payments-unauthorised to begin with-futile,” said the Article-14

report.“New evidence reveals that this malpractice has since been institutionalised, with regional, zonal and even head offices executing these frauds and forcing branches to conceal.”

MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108023799