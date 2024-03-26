22 Indians On Board Ship That Caused Baltimore Bridge Collapse

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "All the 22 crew members on board the cargo ship that collided with the Baltimore bridge early Tuesday are Indians, the Synergy Marine Group said in a statement on Tuesday. All the crew members are safe, the company added per the statement, the Singapore-flagged container ship \"Dali\" collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1:30 am local time.“Owners and managers of the Singapore-flagged container ship“DALI” (IMO 9697428) report that the vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore whilst under pilotage with two pilots onboard, at approximately 01 30 local time on 26th March,” the press release read company informed that all the crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for. \"There are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,\" it added company said,“The 'DALI' has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service”.ALSO READ: India rides the green wave as EU, US buy its clean ships\"The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies under an approved plan,\" it added of vessel 'Dali'Sharing details of vessel 'Dali', the Synergy Marine Group said the capacity of the ship is 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), while 4,679 TEU were onboard. It said the owner of the vessel is Grace Ocean Private Ltd; the crew members were all Indians and 22 in total. The vessel was \"outbound from Baltimore to Colombo\" in Sri Lanka happened in Baltimore?A container ship named the Dali was sailing down the Patapsco River when it struck a pylon of the bridge, crumpling almost the entire structure into the water. \"There was no indication of terrorism,\" police were quoted by Reuters as saying READ: Local ship cover may get an India club flavourThe Francis Scott Key Bridge was one of three ways to cross the Baltimore Harbor and handled 31,000 cars per day or 11.3 million vehicles a year was suspended at the port after the collision. It is one of the smallest container ports on the Northeastern seaboard, handling about a tenth of the volume that passes through the Port of New York and New Jersey caused the crash?The Synergy Marine Group said the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, Maryland state Governor Wes Moore as saying that the container ship had suffered a loss of power.\"We can confirm that the crew notified authorities of a power issue,\" Moore was quoted by news agency AFP as saying asked by reporters whether the ship had lost power before smashing into one of the columns supporting the bridge, he replied, \"yes.\"'Mayday' call by ship helped in saving livesAccording to officials, six people -- all members of a nighttime construction crew repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge -- were missing Governor Wes Moore said that the container ship, before colliding with the Baltimore Bridge, made a 'mayday' call. This prompted officials to stop traffic and try to evacuate people on the bridge, the New York Times reported citing several federal and Maryland officials Moore said that this rapid response helped save lives. \"These people are heroes.\"\"We're thankful that between the Mayday and the collapse that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic,\" Moore was quoted by AFP as saying. \"These people are heroes. They saved lives last night.\"
