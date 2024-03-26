Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Releases 7Th List Shashi Singh, Menka Devi Singh Among Candidates Named

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Chief Election Committee of Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates, four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 four candidates nominated in Chhattisgarh include Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the state seventh list also includes the name of advocate R. Sudha from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, the last remaining seat in the southern state Read | Good Friday 2024: Know date, history and significance of the Christian holidayEarlier on Monday, the grand old party released the 6th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, fielding four key leaders for Rajasthan and one from Tami Nadu per the Congress press release, Ramchandra Choudhary has been fielded from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajasmand, Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, and Prahlad Gunjal from Kota in Rajasthan on Sunday, Congress released the fifth list for Lok Sabha elections, fielding three candidates. According to details, Congress fielded Pratap Singh Khachariya from Rajasthan's Jaipur. Murari Lal Meena has been given the ticket from Rajasthan's Dausa, while Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar has been fielded from Maharashtra's Chandrapur Read | Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh: Who is he and why was he protesting?On Saturday, Congress released its fourth list of 46 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list featured names of Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, and Imran Masood among others the fourth list, Congress fielded Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The grand old party fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria is set to contest Lok Sabha elections from Ratlam election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.
