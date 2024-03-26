Good Friday 2024: Know Date, History And Significance Of The Christian Holiday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum, Good Friday is a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting Paschal Triduum is the period of three days that begins with Maundy Thursday (last Supper of Jesus Christ), reaches its high point in the Easter Vigil, and closes with evening prayer on Easter Sunday of many Christian denominations, including the Catholic, and the Eastern Orthodox, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

The \"Service of the Great Three Hours' Agony\" is held from noon until 3 pm, corresponding to the time duration that the Bible records as darkness covering the land during Jesus' sacrificial death on the cross Friday 2024: DateHistorically, Good Friday falls between March 20 and April 23. This year, Good Friday will be observed on March 29 (Friday).History of Good FridayOn Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified by Roman soldiers on charges of blasphemy from the religious leaders. According to the biblical record, his death was a sacrifice meant to absorb sins and allow the followers to reenter relationship with God, his Father is crucifixion of Jesus Christ called 'Good Friday'?The crucifixion of Jesus Christ, for Christians, represents the ultimate sacrifice made for the forgiveness of the sins of humanity death is believed to have provided a way for believers to have eternal life, opening the way for salvation and reconciliation between God and humanity to do on Good Friday:Wake up early on Good Friday and prepare for the day of sacrifice is suggested to wear black, symbolizing mourning it is a day of mourning, try to limit consumption of television, phones, and social media required by the Church, observe obligatory day of fasting and abstinence prayer service for Good Friday the 'Great Three Hours' Agony', noon to 3:00 pm, observe silence the holy cross in your home or the Church



MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108023795