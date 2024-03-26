Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: 'Mass Casualties' Feared As New Video Shows Dramatic Explosion (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States, collapsed on Tuesday morning following a collision with a large cargo ship. According to media reports, the vessel struck the bridge around 1:30 am, igniting a fiery explosion before sinking and resulting in several vehicles plunging into the water below. Authorities have labeled the incident a "developing mass casualty event."

As many as 20 construction workers are believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River following the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and the situation is likely to change as more details emerge. Reports also added that several vehicles fell into the river following the collapse.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

According to the Baltimore mayor,

Brandon Scott, emergency personnel were present at the scene, actively conducting rescue operations.

Kevin Cartwright, Director of Communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, informed the Associated Press around 3 am that emergency responders were searching for at least seven individuals believed to be in the water.

Reports indicate that agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 am, reporting a vessel outbound from Baltimore had collided with a column on the bridge, resulting in its collapse. Numerous vehicles, including one as large as a tractor-trailer, were on the bridge at the time of the incident.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said.

He further stated that it is premature to determine the exact number of individuals impacted but characterized the incident as a "developing mass casualty event."

Emergency responders are exercising caution due to the presence of "some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge," which has resulted in hazardous and unstable conditions, he continued.

“This is a dire emergency,” he added.

Meanwhile,

Baltimore County executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr took to social media to say, "I am aware of the situation at the Key Bridge and remain in regular communication with my Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Operations.

Rescue efforts are underway. Please pray for those impacted."

The Francis Scott Key Bridge

is 3km (1.6 mile) long and is part of the 695 highway that circles Baltimore.