7 Ways To Get Korean Glass Skin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To get Korean glass skin, adopt a comprehensive skincare programme focusing on hydration, exfoliation, and protection. Here are seven steps inspired by Korean skincare that can help you attain glass skin.

Here are seven steps inspired by Korean skincare that can help you attain glass skin.

Use mild exfoliation to exfoliate dead skin and encourage cell turnover for smoother, brighter skin. Choose chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs for your skin type and issues.

Embrace the Korean skincare technique of layering lightweight hydrating products to moisturize and nourish the skin deeply.

Proper hydration is necessary to get the ideal glassy lustre. Hydrating toners, essences, and serums with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides can help restore moisture.

Hydrate and brighten using sheet masks. Sheet masks deeply hydrate and nourish skin, leaving it glowing. Use sheet masks 2-3 times a week or as required to hydrate.

Emollient-rich creams and occlusive moisturisers lock in moisture. Squalane, shea butter, and ceramides enhance the skin's moisture barrier and reduce transepidermal water loss.

First, remove makeup, sunscreen, and sebum using an oil-based cleanser. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to remove pollutants without depleting skin oils.

Sunscreen prevents premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and elasticity loss, keeping your glass skin smooth and young.