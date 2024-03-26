Kerala Weather Update: Thrissur Likely To Experience 40 Degrees Celsius; Alert In 11 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning in 10 districts today. The IMD stated that these districts may experience scorching summer in the coming days. The conditions are worst in Thrissur as the district recorded the highest temperature last day.

The temperature in Thrissur is likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius. The Kollam and Palakkad districts experienced a peak temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while the Pathanamthitta district recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius. Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts reached a maximum of 37 degrees and Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod experienced up to 36 degrees last day. Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from March 26 to March 30, 2024.

At the same time, the IMD has predicted rainfall in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts today. Only Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are anticipated to receive rain on March 27. On March 28, these two districts are also expected to receive some light rain. However, on March 29, the Meteorological Department anticipates rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.