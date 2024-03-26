IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming Applauds Rachin Ravindra's Debut Brilliance Ahead Of Clash With Gujarat Titans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match, and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming is singing praises for Rachin Ravindra ahead of the clash. Ravindra showcased an impressive debut performance in the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scoring 37 runs off just 15 balls, featuring three boundaries and three sixes.

Fleming expressed his admiration for Ravindra's performance, terming it "really encouraging" and emphasising the importance of making new players feel at ease within the squad. He highlighted the role of batting coach Michael Hussey in devising strategies while encouraging players to stick to their natural game.

"Incorporating players into the squad involves making them feel as comfortable as possible. Mike Hussey works extensively on our strategies, but fundamentally, we want players to express themselves as they would in their usual playing environments, be it New Zealand or South Africa," stated Fleming.

The former New Zealand captain continued to commend Rachin's stellar performance in the previous match, acknowledging the nerve-wracking nature of debuts and lauding his composure under pressure.

"Rachin's performance was exemplary. Debut matches are nerve-racking for even the most experienced players. To deliver such a performance speaks volumes about his talent and temperament," added Fleming.

Fleming also hinted at the possibility of Ravindra showcasing his bowling prowess in future matches, particularly considering the favorable pitch conditions in Chennai.

"There's a chance we might utilise Rachin's bowling skills in Chennai. The current pitch conditions are conducive, and his bowling adds another dimension to our team," concluded the CSK coach.

As CSK prepares to take on GT, the team boasts a formidable squad for IPL 2024, featuring the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and a promising talent pool to navigate through the tournament.

