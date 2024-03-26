Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Sukhu Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Daughter Of Himachal', Cites Family's Congress Ties

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday (March 26) made a significant gesture towards Kangana Ranaut, labeling her as the "daughter of Himachal" amid a controversy sparked by a now-deleted social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate targeting the actor-turned-politician.

Asserting Ranaut's strong ties to the region, CM Sukhu highlighted her familial connections within Himachal Pradesh, noting her father's role as the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi.

Ranaut's political journey has recently been in the spotlight as the BJP named her as their Lok Sabha candidate from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The controversy ensued after an objectionable post featuring Ranaut was posted on Shrinate's Instagram account, drawing widespread criticism. Shrinate clarified that she deleted the post upon discovering it, attributing the incident to unauthorized access to her social media accounts.

Responding to the incident, Ranaut emphasized the importance of respecting every woman's dignity, particularly condemning the derogatory reference to Mandi, known as 'Chota Kashi' for its religious significance.

In a show of solidarity, several BJP leaders voiced their support for Ranaut, with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assuring that legal actions would be taken against the derogatory remarks made towards the actor.

Thakur expressed disappointment over the incident, highlighting the irony of a woman making disparaging remarks about another woman and stressed the potential repercussions for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and beyond.