BREAKING: Julian Assange Granted Temporary Relief By UK Court In Extradition Case To US

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been granted a temporary reprieve in his extradition case to the United States by the High Court in London. The court ruled that the U.S. must provide additional assurances before proceeding with the extradition request.

The U.S. is seeking to prosecute Assange on 18 counts, primarily under the Espionage Act, related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential military and diplomatic documents. Assange's legal team argued that the charges were politically motivated and that the extradition request was unlawful.

During the two-day hearing, senior judges acknowledged Assange's real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on various grounds. The court has asked U.S. authorities to provide satisfactory assurances regarding Assange's rights under the First Amendment and the potential imposition of the death penalty.

If these assurances are not provided, Assange will be granted permission to appeal. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for May 20 to assess the situation further. Supporters of Assange view him as an anti-establishment figure and journalist who exposed U.S. wrongdoing and alleged war crimes.

On the other hand, the U.S. argues that Assange's actions jeopardized lives and were not protected by free speech, citing his alleged indiscriminate publishing of sensitive information. The case has garnered international attention due to the severity of the outcome and the fate of the most prominent whistleblower.